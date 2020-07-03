Wuhan complex to produce over 100 million vaccine

China has completed the construction of a complex consisting of a research laboratory and a coronavirus vaccine production workshop in Wuhan.

China has completed the construction of a research laboratory and workshop complex in the city of Wuhan for producing vaccines to combat coronavirus pandemic, the state-run media said on Friday.

VACCINES ARE EXPECTED TO EXCEED 200 MILLION DOSES

While the laboratory is capable to research and study pathogenic virus vaccines, the workshop will produce over 100 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine annually, reported Xinhua news agency, quoting the China National Pharmaceutical Group.

The complex was earlier hit by the coronavirus pandemic, which first emerged in Wuhan city located in Central China’s Hubei province last December.

China National Biotec Group has also built another workshop in the capital Beijing which will also produce the anti-coronavirus vaccines.

"The total annual production capacity of inactivated coronavirus vaccines is expected to exceed 200 million doses, which will help ensure adequate supply,” the report cited Yang Xiaoming, president of the group, as saying.

Wuhan Institute of Biological Products had started the clinical trials of the vaccine to combat coronavirus in April. So far it has been tested on 1,120 volunteers, aged between 18-59. The report claimed, citing no officials, that the results of the trails "showed a good safety record" as "no severe adverse reactions were found."

It noted that the vaccine receivers "were inoculated two injections under different procedures and doses."