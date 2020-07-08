US’s WHO decision criticized by member nations

German Health Minister, Jens Spahn tweeted that the US withdrawal was "a setback for international cooperation."

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday stopped short of commenting on a recent US decision to officially withdraw from the UN organization at the height of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

WHO DECLINED FURTHER COMMENT

The UN office in Geneva said the office of the Secretary-General had been notified by the US that it planned to withdraw from the WHO effective July 6, 2021.

"The Secretary-General, in his capacity as depositary, is in the process of verifying with the World Health Organization whether all the conditions for such withdrawal are met," it said in a statement.

The WHO, which employs several high-ranking American doctors and scientists said it had no further information and would not comment further.

"Global infection dynamics show that coordinated action is required. We need more international cooperation to fight pandemics, not less. European states will initiate WHO reforms," said Germany's Health Minister, Jens Spahn, whose country currently holds the EU presidency.

A top member of the Democratic Party in the US criticized President Donald Trump's response to the novel coronavirus and its withdrawal from the WHO as isolating Americans.