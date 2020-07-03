US records 55,000 new cases in single day

The daily US tally stood at 55,274 late Thursday, topping the previous single-day record of 54,771 set by Brazil on June 19.

The United States reported more than 55,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a new daily global record for the coronavirus pandemic, as infections rose in a majority of states.

NUMBER OF NEW INFECTIONS ROSE ACROSS COUNTRY

A surge in coronavirus cases over the past week has put President Donald Trump’s handling of the crisis under the microscope and led several governors to halt plans to reopen their states after strict lockdowns.

Coronavirus cases are rising in 37 out of 50 US states including Florida, which confirmed more than 10,000 new cases on Thursday. That marked the state’s largest daily spike so far and a level that exceeded single-day tallies from any European country at the height of the outbreak there.

New infections were rising in 37 out of 50 US states in the past 14 days compared with the two weeks prior. The United States has now recorded nearly 129,000 deaths, nearly a quarter of the known global total.

The wave of new cases has several governors halting or back-pedaling on plans to reopen their states after months of strict lockdowns, closing beaches and canceling fireworks displays over the upcoming Independence Day weekend.