US officers killed responding to domestic disturbance

According to the official sources, the suspect shot himself and died as other officers arrived on the scene.

Two police officers were killed on Saturday by a suspect who later fatally shot himself in a South Texas border town.

SUSPECT HAD A HISTORY OF FLEEING FROM POLICE

Texas’s McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez identified the slain officers as Edelmiro Garza, 45, and Ismael Chavez, 39. Garza was an officer with the police department for more than eight years while Chavez had over two years of experience.

“We have lost two brave public servants who sought only to keep peace in our City," Rodriguez said.

Both officers were pronounced dead at a local hospital.