US formally starts withdrawal from WHO

US has accused the WHO of siding with China on the outbreak of the virus.

President Donald Trump's administration has officially withdrawn US from the World Health Organization (WHO) amid coronavirus outbreak, a top Democrat confirmed Tuesday.

"THIS WON'T PROTECT AMERICAN LIVES"

"Congress received notification that POTUS officially withdrew the U.S. from the @WHO in the midst of a pandemic," Senator Robert Menendez said on Twitter.

"To call Trump's response to coronavirus chaotic & incoherent doesn't do it justice. This won't protect American lives or interests—it leaves Americans sick & America alone," Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey, said.

The move concluded months of withdrawal threats made by Trump with claiming the organization showed a slow response against the pandemic that originated in Wuhan, China.

The US is the worst-hit country by the pandemic with more than 2.9 million cases and over 130,700 fatalities, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University. In all, more than 924,100 recoveries have been recorded.