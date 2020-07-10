US’ Fauci: Vaccine can be expected by early 2021

US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director expressed that global collaboration and transparency are critical to deal with the future pandemics.

US Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, let out a statement on Thursday said that he was "cautiously positive" about having a vaccine ready by early months of June 2020.

"PHASE ONE LOOKS GOOD"

He said that Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine will very likely be going into advanced phase three clinical trials by the end of July.

“We've adapted a strategic approach to getting multiple candidates and there is more than one candidate vaccine to be conducted in trials in a harmonised way so that we use standard endpoints, standard and single data and safety monitoring board as well as identical immunological parameters that are measured so that you could bridge one study to another." he said.

“By the end of this calendar year or the beginning of 2021 that we will have a coronavirus vaccine,” he added.

One of the prime candidates involved in the global vaccine race is US-based Moderna Inc., which is overseeing phase III study and trials of its prototype, mRNA-1273.