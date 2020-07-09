US crude stocks see surprise rise

The surprise increase in crude inventories indicates that oil demand is likely to stay low for the world's largest oil consumer for at least the third quarter or possibly until the end of the year.

Oil prices were down on Thursday with a surprise increase in US crude oil stocks, signaling that oil demand could remain weak in the world's largest oil-consuming nation.

CRUDE OIL INVENTORIES ROSE BY 5.7 MILLION BARRELS

International benchmark Brent crude was trading at $43.17 per barrel at 0626 GMT for a 0.28% decline after closing Wednesday at $43.29 a barrel.

American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was at $40.74 a barrel at the same time for a 0.39% loss after ending the previous day at $40.90 per barrel.

Commercial crude oil inventories in the US rose by 5.7 million barrels for the week ending July 3. However, the market expectation was a decline of 3.1 million barrels.

On the demand side, the risks over a second wave of the novel coronavirus continue to keep the outlook for global oil demand weak, and this keeps downward pressure on crude prices.