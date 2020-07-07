UN sends medical aid to war-hit Idlib

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

The United Nations sent 20 truckloads of humanitarian aid to northwestern Syria, where millions of people are in need of assistance due to internal conflict in the country.

TRUCKS HAVE PASSED THE BORDER

The trucks carrying supplies entered Idlib province through the Cilvegozu border gate in Turkey’s south.

The aid will be distributed among residents of Idlib and nearby rural areas.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced, according to UN estimates.