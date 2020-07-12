UK to spend 890 million dollars on EU border infrastructure

Britain, which is still in talks with the European Union about a post-Brexit trade deal, said it would shortly set out in detail how the British-EU border would operate.

Britain will spend 705 million pounds ($890 million) on border infrastructure to help keep trade flowing after its transition deal with the European Union expires at the end of the year, Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove said on Sunday.

The funding includes 470 million pounds to build port and inland infrastructure, including in the south-east of England to serve major freight crossings to France.

THE COUNTRY'S BORDERS WILL BE READY BY END OF 2020

“There will be specific pieces of infrastructure that we put in place in order to smooth the flow of traffic,” Gove told the BBC’s Andrew Marr.

Asked whether Britain’s borders would be ready and secure by the end of the year, Gove said he thought they would be. “I am absolutely certain that everything that we do is compliant with the law, indeed is designed to ensure that we can not just comply with the law and keep people safe, but also facilitate trade as well,” he said.

Gove said there had been “movement” in the negotiations between Britain and the EU about a post-transition trade deal.

The border between Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom, and EU member Ireland will be subject to specific guidance.