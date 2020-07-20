UK secures 90 million vaccine doses

Britain said it was the first such deal that Pfizer and BioNTech had agreed for the supply of their vaccine, which is being tested in early to mid-stage trials.

Britain has signed deals to secure 90 million doses of two possible coronavirus vaccines from an alliance of Pfizer Inc and BioNTech and French group Valneva, the business ministry said on Monday.

NO WORKING VACCINE HAS BEEN DEVELOPED YET

Britain secured 30 million doses of the experimental BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine, and a deal in principle for 60 million doses of the Valneva vaccine, with an option of 40 million more doses if it was proven to be safe, effective and suitable, the ministry said.

With no working vaccine against coronavirus yet developed, Britain now has three different types of vaccine under order and a total of 230 million doses potentially available.

“This new partnership with some of the world’s foremost pharmaceutical and vaccine companies will ensure the UK has the best chance possible of securing a vaccine that protects those most at risk,” business minister Alok Sharma said.

The deals follow a previously announced agreement with AstraZeneca (AZN.L) for the firm to produce 100 million doses of its potential vaccine being developed in partnership with the University of Oxford.