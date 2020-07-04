UK reopens all pubs and restaurants as measures relax

Thousands of UK citizens rushed to pubs and restaurants across the country on the so-called “Super Saturday” when lockdown restrictions were eased.

People were allowed to drink in a pub, have a meal in a restaurant or get a haircut on Saturday for the first time in over three months as England took its biggest steps yet towards resumption of "normal life".

BRITISH PM WAS ANXIOUS TO RESTART THE ECONOMY

Pubs were permitted to start serving from 6 a.m., sparking worries of over-indulgence on what the media dubbed a “Super Saturday” of coronavirus restrictions being eased. Some hairdressers were reported to have opened at the stroke of midnight.

In another relaxation of lockdown rules that were first imposed in late March two households can now meet indoors as long as social distancing is maintained, and overnight stays are allowed.

JOHNSON URGED CITIZENS TO BE CAREFUL

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had urged people on Friday to act responsibly while enjoying summer.

“All these businesses and their workers have put in a heroic effort to prepare their venues for this reopening, to work out a way to trade in a way that keeps their customers safe,” Johnson said.