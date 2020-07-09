UK gov’t gives 50 percent discount to its citizens to eat out

The government's new move aims to boost the economy, and send Britons back to restaurants as a cash flow boost to the industry.

Britain’s government will hand out vouchers worth 500 million pounds ($625 million) to the public to boost spending at restaurants, cafes and pubs that have been hit hard by the coronavirus lockdown, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday.

THE VOUCHERS CANNOT BE USED TO BUY ALCOHOL

For the month of August everyone in the country will be given an “Eat Out to Help Out discount” voucher, Sunak told parliament during a statement on the outlook for the economy.

Meals eaten at any participating business, Monday to Wednesday, will be 50% off, up to a maximum discount of 10 pounds per head for everyone, including children, he said, noting such a stimulus measure had never been tried in the United Kingdom before.

Britain’s foodservice industry, which employed 1.8 million people before the crisis, has suffered thousands of job cuts, with layoffs announced by firms including the owner of the Upper Crust and Caffe Ritazza chains and Pret A Manger.

Pubs and restaurants have so far seen only around half their customers return as lockdown measures have been partially relaxed in recent days.