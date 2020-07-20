UK citizens protest mask requirements

Hundreds of people have gathered in Hyde Park to protest the wearing of face coverings, which will become compulsory in shops and supermarkets.

UK citizens on Sunday have gathered in Hyde Park in central London to protest against wearing masks.

GROUP OBJECTS TO BUSINESSES CLOSING DOWN

Protesters at the event in London were seen carrying signs that read “no masks” and “I will not be masked, tested, tracked”, in opposition to the Johnson’s government’s coronavirus restrictions.

Face masks will become compulsory in shops from July 24 - and anyone who fails to wear one can be hit with a £100 fine.

The protest was set up by the group “Keep Britain Free”, which was founded by businessman and entrepreneur Simon Dolan.

According to the group's website, they were "taking action" because they believe that the British government "has acted illegally and disproportionately over the coronavirus lockdown."