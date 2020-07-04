Turkish Defense Minister visits Libya for military training

Top Turkish officials also visited the Turkish Maritime Task Group ship on duty off the coast of Libya in the Central Mediterranean.

Turkey's presence in Libya is to do whatever the international law and justice require, the Turkish defense minister said on Saturday.

"Turkey is together with the Libyan brothers. No one should doubt it, we will not give up on it," Hulusi Akar said.

"WE TRY TO CONTRIBUTE TO OUR LIBYAN BROTHERS"

Akar and Chief of General Staff Gen. Yasar Guler, who are on an official visit to Libya, met Turkish security forces in the country. They later visited Tripoli's Mitiga Hospital, which was frequently targeted by the attacks of warlord Khalifa Haftar's militias, and met the Turkish health care staff at the hospital.

"Our task here [in Libya] is providing military training, cooperation and consultancy. We try to contribute to our Libyan brothers in these areas as much as we can," he said.

He pointed out that Turkish Armed Forces in Libya fulfilled its duty in a "distinguished" way, and added that: "What you [security forces] do here will definitely have an important place in history."

Last November, Turkey and Libya signed landmark pacts on military cooperation as well as boundaries in the Mediterranean. Under the deal, Turkey has sent advisers to help the Libyan army defeat Haftar’s militias.