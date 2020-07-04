Turkey eyes to be world's healthcare hub

Danger yet not past, country and public face coronavirus risk until the last case, says Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

Turkey’s healthcare system, growing stronger with each passing day, will make Turkey an international hub for quality medical care, said Turkey's health minister on Saturday.

"THE DANGER IS NOT YET PAST"

Speaking at the inauguration of Istanbul’s Kartal State Hospital, Fahrettin Koca said that they expect the public to follow coronavirus preventative measures more carefully during the normalization period.

"The danger is not yet past, our country and our citizens face this danger until the last case," he said, adding that the latest figures are cause for concern.

He again urged people to consistently wash their hands, wear masks, and maintain social distance.