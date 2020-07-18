Trump says he doesn't agree with mask mandatory
US President Donald Trump said he would not consider a national mandate requiring people to wear masks to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
Asked in an interview on Fox News to be broadcast on Sunday if he would consider a mandate, Trump said: “No, I want people to have a certain freedom, ”
"I DON'T BELIEVE IF EVERYBODY WOULD WEAR A MASK, EVERYTHING DISAPPEARS"
“I want people to have a certain freedom and I don’t believe in that, no,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News’s Chris Wallace that will air in full on “Fox News Sunday.”
"The CDC says if everybody wore a mask for four to six weeks, we could get this under control. Do you regret not wearing a mask in public from the start, and would you consider- will you consider a national mandate that people need to wear masks?" Wallace asked Trump in the interview.
"No. I want people to have a certain freedom, and I don't believe in that, no," Trump answered. "And I don't agree with the statement that if everybody would wear a mask, everything disappears."
"Hey, Dr. Fauci said 'don't wear a mask'; our Surgeon General — terrific guy — said don't wear a mask. Everybody was saying don't wear a mask, all of a sudden, everybody's got to wear a mask, and as you know, masks cause problems too. With that being said, I'm a believer in masks. I think masks are good," he continued.
