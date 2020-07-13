Trade fair industry in UK warns 30,000 jobs at risk

Britain’s finance ministry had said it spent more than 30.72 billion dollars on a furlough program that is supporting 9.3 million jobs.

Britain’s event organizers, venues and suppliers warned that about 30,000 jobs are at risk due to increased uncertainty about when trade fairs and exhibitions could resume in the UK, an industry body said on Monday.

"COMPANIES NEED 8 OR 12 WEEKS TO RESTART EXHIBITIONS"

The Events Industry Alliance (EIA), an industry body that represents the UK events sector, said companies would need at least eight to twelve weeks to restart exhibitions, calling on the government to set a date for reopening.

“The exhibitions sector is a vital enabler of economic activity in almost every sector of the UK economy and failure to provide a go-live date impacts the ability of almost 180,000 businesses to recover,” said Chris Skeith, chief executive officer, Association of Event Organisers.

An estimated 60% of the sector’s supply chain will not reopen in October, when the government’s job-supporting furlough scheme ends, the EIA added.