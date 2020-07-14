Taliban attacks kill 36 security forces in Afghanistan

The Taliban in Afghanistan on Sunday rejected outright growing calls by the Afghan government and international community for a cease-fire.

At least 36 security forces were killed and over 60 others wounded in northern Afghanistan amid a surge in Taliban-claimed attacks, officials confirmed on Monday.

TALIBAN CALLED ATTACKERS "HEROES"

A suicide car bombing and armed assault in Samangan left at least 10 security forces dead and over 50 wounded, the provincial administration said hours after the attack in the provincial capital, Aibak.

A Taliban propaganda site said what it called three "heroes" carried out the assault.

Condemning the assault, President Mohammed Ashraf Ghani said the Taliban have adopted the “worst approach” to seek greater leverage in negotiations through such terrorist attacks.

Earlier, Esmatullah Muradi, spokesman for the governor of the Kunduz province, told Anadolu Agency the insurgents staged coordinated attacks in the Chahar Dara and Imam Sahib districts late Sunday evening. He confirmed that 14 security forces and three Taliban insurgents were killed in an exchange of fire.

The Taliban took responsibility for the attacks in Kunduz. The group's spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid claimed in a statement that 19 government forces were killed in attacks on checkpoints in both districts