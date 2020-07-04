Spain reopens Sagrada Familia basilica for key workers

The second phase of reopening will see the lofty and famously unfinished church welcome Barcelona’s residents for free, while a third will allow domestic and international tourists to visit.

Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia basilica reopened on Saturday, giving frontline workers the chance to have the usually tourist-packed landmark to themselves in recognition of their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

NEXT TWO WEEKENDS IT WILL BE OPEN TO ESSENTIAL WORKERS

People took photos and listened to audio guides after Archbishop of Barcelona Joan Josep Omella led representatives of healthcare workers into the church.

The world famous building, designed by architect Antoni Gaudi, closed almost four months ago. But for the next two weekends it will be open to essential workers, including those in healthcare, the police and NGOs, who will be able to explore without the usual crowds.

The goal is to recognise and pay tribute to Barcelona residents, “especially those who have been on the front lines fighting and working to prevent coronavirus”, according to a statement on the basilica’s website.

“It’s the first time I’ve been and for me it represents a gift, a gift for the effort and the hours we’ve put in during the past few months, so I’m grateful,” said Virginia Martinez, a hospital doctor from the nearby city of Terrassa. “It’s recognition of our work and what’s better than visiting a monument like this?”