Seven arrested in Hong Kong officer stabbing case

Local media reported that authorities arrested seven people, including two women, under a new controversial security law on charges related to the stabbing a police officer.

Hong Kong police said on Friday they arrested seven people for “assisting” a man suspected of stabbing a police officer during a protest against a new national security law on July 1.

"MORE PEOPLE WILL BE ARRESTED"

Authorities arrested five men and two women aged between 24-71 on suspicion of offences including helping the suspect purchase an air ticket and arrange transportation to the airport, police said at a press briefing.

“We do not rule out the possibility that more people will be arrested afterwards,” Yau Kin-hung, a senior police officer said.

On July 2, police arrested a 24-year-old man at the airport on suspicion of stabbing and wounding an officer during the demonstration just hours after the new law was imposed.

Police had arrested more than 300 people following the protests on July 1, firing water canon and tear gas at demonstrators who defied the sweeping security legislation introduced by China to snuff out dissent in the former British colony.