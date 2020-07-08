Serbian gov't declares weekend curfew

Serbian epidemiologists said that the epidemiological situation in Belgrade is unfavorable and that there are no indications that it is improving.

Serbia on Tuesday imposed a weekend curfew in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a televised address to the nation, President Aleksandar Vucic said that the situation is alarming in the capital Belgrade, and serious in four more cities.

PUBLIC GATHERINGS WILL ALSO BE BANNED

He said that Tuesday was the most difficult day since the beginning of the pandemic, recalling that 13 people had died in the past 24 hours. Nearly 4,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus at hospitals, and that Belgrade hospitals are almost full.

"Accordingly, from tomorrow [Wednesday], any public gathering of more than five people will be banned, either outdoors or indoors, and from Friday we will go to a long curfew, which will last until Monday, and from Monday we will see," said Vucic.

Vucic said that more than two million people will need to get vaccinated before fall to be prepared for possible second wave of the outbreak. "We will have to avoid the collision of the corona and the flu, which means that we will have to vaccinate more than two million people against the flu."