Saudi Arabia registers more than 4,193 new cases

The kingdom has reported a total of 1,802 deaths so far.

More than 4,000 people were diagnosed Friday with the novel coronavirus in Saudi Arabia, according to the its health ministry.

RECOVERIES ROSE TO 140,614

Officials said 4,193 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours and the total number of cases climbed to 201,801.

The death toll from coronavirus reached 1,802 with 50 additional fatalities but recoveries stand at 140,614.

The pandemic has claimed more than 523,560 lives in 188 countries and regions since it originated in China last December.