Russia’s fatalities from coronavirus rise to 10,296

Moscow, which faced the virus outbreak first, has passed its viral peak, while the rest of Russia has yet to.

Recoveries from the novel coronavirus in Russia exceeded 450,000 on Monday as the nation dropped under the world's top three countries with the most coronavirus cases.

According to its emergency task force, at least 3,579 people were discharged from hospitals over the last 24 hours, bringing the overall count to 454,329.

INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS EXPECTED TO BEGIN ON AUG. 1

Over the same period, 6,611 new infections were registered, carrying the tally to 687,862 with active cases making up about a third of this. Meanwhile, fatalities went up by 135 to reach 10,296.

Several Russian regions, including the least-inhabited Nenets Autonomous Okrug, have not seen new cases for several weeks while recoveries have outnumbered new cases throughout the country for three weeks in a row.

Despite its declining incidence rate, Russia continues increasing polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests to "identify new cases quickly, helping the patients, and preventing them from infecting those around them."

In June, most lockdown measures were eased throughout the country, including the capital Moscow, while the Federal Air Transport Agency extended the ban on international flights until Aug. 1.