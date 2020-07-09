Russia's coronavirus cases rise to 707,301

Late on Wednesday, the Health Ministry approved one more medication for coronavirus treatment in addition to two recommended earlier.

Daily new cases of the novel coronavirus in Russia have kept below 7,000 for the past two weeks, according to health officials.

On Thursday, the country's emergency team said 6,509 people tested positive for coronavirus over the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 707,301.

8,806 NEW RECOVERIES REGISTERED

Over the same period, fatalities increased by 176 to reach 10,843 and recoveries climbed to 481,316, counting 8,806 registered since Wednesday.

The capital Moscow, which accounted for more than half of daily cases at the onset of the pandemic, on Tuesday reported a record Meanwhile, the situation remains critical in Saint-Petersburg, which has the greatest mortality rate in the country with 5.7%, followed by the North Caucasian republic of Dagestan with 4.86% and the Tver region with 2.3%.

Commenting on the situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that though the spread of the coronavirus continued, there was "a trend of improvement."

"The dynamics in Russia's regions still differ. Accordingly, the powers of the heads of regions are expanded [in the fight against coronavirus to handle the situation properly]," Peskov said.