Russia's coronavirus cases rise to 700,792

The country continues widespread testing to identify new cases and detect how many people have developed antibodies after being exposed to the virus.

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia crossed 700,000 on Wednesday, while the daily growth continues to hover at 6,000-plus for the 13th day in a row.

DEATH TOLL REACHED TO 10,667

In the last 24 hours, another 6,562 infections were confirmed in the country, taking the tally to 700,792, with 217,614 active cases, 31 percent of the overall count, the country's emergency task force said in its daily report.

Over the same period, 8,631 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing recoveries to 472,511, while 173 people died pushing the death toll to 10,667.

In June, most lockdown measures were eased throughout the country, including the capital Moscow, while the Federal Air Transport Agency extended the ban on international flights until Aug. 1.

Russia has seen two epidemiological processes: the first in Moscow, which has passed its viral peak and the second in other regions, which has yet to.