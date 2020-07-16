Russia to hold phase 3 vaccine trials

Russia has been developing 26 vaccines, and one of them, produced by the Gamaleya National Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology, has successfully undergone the first phase of trials.

The second phase of a coronavirus vaccine trials in Russia is expected to be finished by Aug. 3, head of the Russian Fund of Direct Investments Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday.

Right after the third phase starts, it will take place "not only in Russia but also in the Middle East and some other countries," Dmitriev said.

COUNTRY SPENDS $1.67B FOR FIGHTING PANDEMIC

Another vaccine from competing research establishment, the State Scientific Centre “Vector”, is being examined by experts to obtain permission for clinical trials.

Asked about competition in producing vaccine against coronavirus, head of the Gamaleya Centre Alexandr Ginzburg said: "The globe needs unprecedented amounts of vaccine", meaning all the producers will have enough clients.

Only people who survived the severe form of coronavirus do not need inoculation against the novel virus as they develop strong immune response, he added.

Earlier, the government announced that Russia's expenses on fighting the pandemic exceed 116 billion rubles (about $1.67 billion). While 76 billion rubles were spent for equipping beds for the COVID-19 patients throughout the country, 40 billion rubles were allocated for free deliveries of test systems to the government, municipal medical institutions, and treatment of coronavirus-infected people.