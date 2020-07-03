Russia reports 6,718 new coronavirus cases

According to the statement, the virus claimed 176 lives over the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 9,859 while recoveries went up by 8,915 to reach 437,893.

Russia on Friday reported less than 7,000 new coronavirus for the eight consecutive day.

FIVE NEW MEDICAL CENTERS WERE OPENED

A total of 6,718 cases were reported over the past 24 hours, raising the tally to 667,883, with active cases making up about a third of the total, the country's emergency task force said in a daily report.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said the country will continue increasing polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests despite declining case numbers, to “identify new cases quickly, helping the patients, and preventing them from infecting those around them.”

Russia has also started conducting another type of test – enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay– to detect how many people have been exposed to the virus and developed antibodies.

Five new medical centers, built by the Defense Ministry and specifically equipped for coronavirus patients, were also opened in as many cities this week.

Though Russia remains third in the world in terms of number of cases, it has seen more recoveries than infections over the past two weeks, with the incidence rate dropping 10 percent.