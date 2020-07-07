Russia records over 9,500 new recoveries

Recoveries increased to 463,880 as 9,551 patients were discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours.

Daily coronavirus cases in Russia remained above 6,000 for the 12th consecutive day, authorities said on Tuesday.

The emergency task force reported another 6,368 infections, raising the number of coronavirus cases registered in Russia to 694,230.

DEATH TOLL STANDS AT 10,494

Active cases stand at 219,856, including 2,300 severe cases with patients in critical condition. At least 198 people died over the same period, bringing the country’s death toll to 10,494.

Russia continues widespread testing to identify new cases and detect how many people have developed antibodies after being exposed to the virus.

A first group of volunteers is also expected to finish clinical trials for one of several coronavirus vaccines being tested in Russia on July 15.

In June, most lockdown measures were eased throughout the country, including the capital Moscow, while the Federal Air Transport Agency extended the ban on international flights until Aug.1.