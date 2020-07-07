Rescue efforts continue in flood-hit Japan

Japanese Kyodo News reported 71 landslides across 12 prefectures, citing the land ministry, and said more than 1.3 million people had been ordered to evacuate.

Japan on Tuesday warned of more heavy rain on the southwestern island of Kyushu and bolstered rescue operations as the death toll in flood-hit areas reached at least 50 and about a dozen people were reported missing.

HOMES DESTROYED, ROADS COVERED IN LANDSLIDES

The government said it would double rescue and relief personnel as heavy rain destroyed homes and caused landslides in what is shaping up to be Japan’s worst natural disaster since Typhoon Hagibis killed 90 people in October.

“The rain front is expected to remain until the ninth (of July), and rain is expected over a wide front stretching from western to eastern Japan,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a regular press briefing.

Police, Self-Defense Force and Coast Guard units are carrying out search and rescue efforts, said Suga, urging people to take the necessary precautions to keep safe.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the government would double rescue and relief personnel, from day-earlier levels, to 80,000.

Some companies in the region have temporarily halted operations but Suga said he did not expect major disruptions to supply chains, as happened two years ago when deadly floods also hit Kyushu.