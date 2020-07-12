Professor charged with criticizing President Xi released

Xu Zhangrun, 57, came to prominence in July 2018 for denouncing the removal of the two-term limit for China’s leader, which will allow Xi to remain in office beyond his current second term.

A Beijing law professor who has been an outspoken critic of China’s President Xi Jinping and the ruling Communist Party was released on Sunday after six days of detention, his friends said.

HE WAS TAKEN FROM HİS HOUSE ON MONDAY

Xu Zhangrun, a constitutional law professor at the prestigious Tsinghua University, returned home on Sunday morning but remained under surveillance and was not free to speak publicly about what happened, one of his friends said.

Calls to the media departments of the Beijing police and Tsinghua University seeking comment went unanswered on Sunday.

According to a text message circulated among Xu’s friends, he was taken from his house in suburban Beijing on Monday morning by more than 20 policemen, who searched his house and confiscated his computer.

According to Xu’s friends, police told his wife that he was being detained for allegedly soliciting prostitution during a trip to Chengdu, but at least two friends dismissed that allegation as character assassination.