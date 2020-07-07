Pakistan's daily cases drop under 3,000

The highest number of recorded single day cases were nearly 7,000 last month.

Pakistan's dily coronavirus tally dropped to below 3,000 for the first time after a months-long surge in the pandemic, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The country recorded 2,691 new cases over the past 24 hours compared to an average 5,000 cases per day in May and June.

DEATH TOLL ROSE TO 4,839

With the new cases, the total number of infections has reached 234,509, with 2,306 of them in critical condition, the data showed.

Another 77 patients lost the battle against the disease across the country in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 4,839. Some 134,957 patients have recovered so far.

Currently, Pakistan is following a strategy of locality-based lockdown in scores of hotspots in some 20 big cities in an attempt to mitigate the virus's spread.

According to the official statistics, the country has so far conducted 1,445,153 virus tests.