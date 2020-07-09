Pakistan's coronavirus cases rise to 240,848

The death toll in Pakistan now stands at 4,983, while 2,193 patients remain in critical condition across the country, the ministry said.

More than 3,300 new coronavirus cases took Pakistan’s total past 240,000, while over 60 fatalities moved the death toll closer to 5,000, authorities said on Thursday.

According to the Health Ministry, 3,359 more infections pushed the overall case count to 240,847, keeping the country at number 12 worldwide in terms of coronavirus cases.

DEATH TOLL HAS DECREASED OVER RECENT WEEKS

Infections in the South Asian country have gradually declined since last month, with Wednesday's figure marking a fall of over 3,000 from the peak of 6,895 hit on June 13.

Fatalities have also decreased significantly over recent weeks, falling to 61 a day earlier from a record high of 153 on June 19.

Recoveries have increased to 145,311, raising the overall ratio to over 60% from 42 percent in June. More than 1.49 million tests have been conducted so far in the country of over 220 million, according to the ministry’s data.

Health experts believe the improving numbers are due to locality-based lockdowns -- termed “smart lockdowns” by the government -- enforced in high-risk areas in 20 major cities since last month.