OECD warns of outbreak may leave 80 million people unemployed

According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation, in some countries, employers used job retention programs to cut hours while allowing workers to keep their pay and jobs.

A second wave of the novel coronavirus around the world could leave 80 million people out of work in the world's developed nations, the Organization for Economic Cooperation (OECD) said in a report.

“Up to 10 times fewer hours were worked in some countries, compared with the first few first months of the 2008 financial crisis," said the report released on late Tuesday.

"UNEMPLOYMENT RATE WOULD GO AS HIGH AS 12.6 PERCENT IF SECOND PANDEMIC WAVE HITS"

Given the exceptional uncertainties characterizing the near-term outlook, the OECD revealed two epidemiological scenarios for the coming 18 months. One where the virus continues to slowdown and remains under control, and another when a second wave of rapid contagion erupts.

Predicting that the unemployment will remain high into 2021, the international body said unemployment will reach nearly 10 percent in OECD countries by the end of 2020, up from 5.3% at year-end 2019.

"It would go as high as 12.6% should a second pandemic wave hit," it warned.

The report also indicated that projections point to only a gradual recovery. "The unemployment rate is set to remain at or above the peak level observed during the global financial crisis, reaching 7.7% by the end 2021 without a second wave (and 8.9% in case of a second wave), with substantial differences across countries," it said.

"There, it is likely that the full impact of the pandemic is yet to be felt," it added.