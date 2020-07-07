North Korea rejects further talks with US

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump held two summits since 2018, one in Singapore and other in Vietnam to discuss denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

North Korea on Tuesday reiterated that it will not hold a dialogue with the US, slamming South Korea for “meddling" in its affairs.

"WE HAVE NO INTENTION TO SIT WITH US"

In a statement carried by state-run Korean Central News Agency, Kwon Jong Gun, director general of US affairs at the Foreign Ministry, said: “Explicitly speaking once again, we have no intention to sit face to face with US.”

The statement coincides with the visit of US’ North Korea point-man Stephen Biegun who is set to arrive in Seoul.

“Our stand was as clear as day to be easily understood by the south using the same language as us,” said Kwon, adding: “Nevertheless, such nonsensical talks that there was no change in their efforts to mediate a DPRK-US summit are ceaselessly heard from the south. They seem to have a bad ear or are guided by the habit of always talking in their own favor.”

DPRK stands for Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the official name of North Korea.

“Irony is that the South, which fails to manage its own business, came out to offer a helping hand allegedly to solve the DPRK-US relations which are getting more and more complicated,” he added.

However, there has been a downslide in relations further complicated by the recent North-South conflict.