New Yorkers paint Black Lives Matter in front of Trump Tower

The movement gained momentum after George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25 after a white officer knelt on the Black man’s neck.

New York’s mayor joined activists on Thursday to paint “Black Lives Matter” in giant yellow letters on the city’s exclusive Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower, once the crown jewel in President Donald Trump’s property empire.

TRUMP CALLED THE MURAL A SYMBOL OF HATE

As doormen at the luxury apartment building’s shiny gold doorstep watched, Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife, along with Reverend Al Sharpton, who eulogized George Floyd in Minneapolis in early June, joined dozens of mask-wearing people pushing paint rollers to create the block-long mural.

As a hot sun beat down on hundreds of gallons of paint drying outside one of Manhattan’s most prestigious addresses, de Blasio’s office tweeted a photograph of the mural with the words, “NYC has a message for the world: #BlackLivesMatter.”





In an interview on Fox News on Thursday night, Trump said merchants along Fifth Avenue are “furious” at the mural.

Trump, who changed his primary residence in September to Florida from Manhattan, said people are leaving the city because of the way it is run. “It’s very sad actually to see what happened,” he said.