Magnitude-6.9 earthquake hits Papua New Guinea

The quake struck at a depth of 85 kilometers near the eastern coast around 150 kilometers from the capital, Port Moresby.

A magnitude-6.9 earthquake hit near Lae, Papua New Guinea, and a tsunami alert was issued Friday, according to Radio New Zealand.

TSUNAMI ALERT ISSUED FOLLOWING TREMOR

The epicenter was located in Wau village near Lae, and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a tidal wave warning for Papua New Guinea shores.

The US Geological Research Center said the quake occurred 85 kilometers (52 miles) below the surface. Officials are yet to make a statement on casualties and property damage.

The quake was just hours after another one of magnitude 7.3 struck offshore 18 kms east-southeast of the town of Wau.