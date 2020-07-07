Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits Indonesia

The quake strikes Central Java province, says country's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency.

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake jolted Indonesia's Central Java province early Tuesday, according to the country's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency (BMKG).

NO CASUALITIES REPORTED

BMKG said the quake struck 53 kilometers (32.9 miles) northwest of Jepara district at 5.54 a.m. local time (2254GMT Monday). It originated at a depth of 578 kilometers (359 miles).

It was also felt in other locations such as Yogyakarta, Mataram, Purworejo, Kuta and Denpasar.

No damage or casualties have been reported so far and a tsunami alert was not issued.