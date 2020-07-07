Lockdown to be reimposed in Australia's Melbourne
Australia's Victoria state announced on Tuesday a lockdown of metropolitan Melbourne as it recorded its largest daily increase in coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak.
The state recorded 191 new infections overnight, a day after authorities shut the New South Wales-Victoria border.
RESTAURANTS WILL BE CLOSED
State premier Daniel Andrews announced the restrictions for six weeks in a press conference.
"Yesterday, we reached a grim new milestone, the most cases in a single day. Today, we surpassed it. It’s clear we are on the cusp of our second wave – and we cannot let this virus cut through our communities," he said. "It’s why based on the advice of the Chief Health Officer, Stage 3 'Stay at Home' restrictions will be reinstated across metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire from 11:59pm on Wednesday 8 July."
Restaurants and cafes will return to takeaway and delivery services only. Beauty and personal services, entertainment and cultural venues will close, and community sports will also stop.
