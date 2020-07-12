Libyan Haftar forces pillaged thoroughbred horse farm

Haftar's illegitimate forces have been launching attacks on the Libyan capital of Tripoli and other parts of northwestern Libya since April 2019.

Caliph Khafter, the leader of the illegitimate armed forces in the east of Libya, pillaged the farm located with famous thoroughbred horses during the attack he launched to seize the capital.

Founder of the El-Shaab Horse Breeding Farm, Imad El-Shaab said that at least 18 thoroughbred horses, including 3 stallions from world-famous families are still missing.

"THERE IS NO SUCH RANDOM STRUGGLE"

He added that the Hafter militias pillaged everything from thoroughbred horses to security cameras, from paintings to various horse equipment.

"Some horses were shot at their feet with a pistol. According to eyewitnesses working here on the farm, this place was in the blood, and this place was like a slaughterhouse." Imad El-Shaab said.

"When we get in, we found the horses in the farm of Mohammed al-Kani. While looking for this farm area of ​​his own, we saw the destroyed (Russian-made) Pantsir air defense system. It was only 150-200 meters from the corral where these horses were standing.

The target was really destroyed. The barn where the horses are standing is not far away, they are all in good condition. This situation reveals a truly professional war. It shows us that there is no such random struggle," El-Shaab said.