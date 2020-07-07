Johnny Depp arrives in UK court for The Sun trial

The US actor sued the publisher of The Sun over an April 2018 article that referred to him as a wife beater.

Johnny Depp launched his legal action against Britain’s The Sun newspaper on Tuesday in a case that is likely to delve into the private lives of the Hollywood star and his ex-wife actress Amber Heard.

HE HAS BEEN ACCUSED OF ATTACKING HIS EX-WIFE

Depp, the 57-year-old star of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films, is suing the Sun’s publisher, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, for libel over an article Wootton wrote in 2018 calling him a “wife beater”.





The US actor been publicly accused of repeatedly attacking Heard, 34, in drugs and drink binges, but the actor insists it was actually Heard who was often the abuser in their relationship.

Depp and Heard were pictured arriving separately at the court on Tuesday with Depp wearing sunglasses and a dark scarf around his face while Heard walked in, holding the hands of two women, wearing a red scarf around her face.