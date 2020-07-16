Italy's Palermo hit by heavy rain, flood kills 2

Two people have drowned after their car became submerged due to heavy rains in Sicily.

At least two people have died in southern Italy from floods, according to local media early Thursday.

Heavy rain Wednesday night caused flooding in Palermo, the capital of the autonomous region of Sicily, according to the Italian ANSA news agency.

"THERE WAS NOT SUFFICIENT WARNING"

Mayor Leoluca Orlando said the city received its highest amount of rain in its history in just two hours. “Over one metre of rain fell in Palermo in less than two hours. It is the most violent rain in the history of the city since 1970, equal to what we get in a year.” Orlando said.

Local authorities say there was not sufficient warning by weather forecasts.

Two children have been taken to hospital with hypothermia