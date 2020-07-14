Italian extremists demonstrate against Hagia Sophia move

Matteo Salvini's party members hung banners with anti-Turkish slogans outside the Turkish consulate.

A group of Italy’s far-right party gathered in front of Turkey’s Consulate in Milan to protest Turkey’s decision to turn Istanbul's iconic Hagia Sophia back into a mosque.

"TURKEY HAS GONE OVER THE LIMIT"

The leader of Italy’s far-right League party, Matteo Salvini, led a demonstration outside the Turkish consulate in Milan to protest against the decision.

“I would stop every kind of financial aid to the Turkish regime and I would terminate once and for all any hypothesis of Turkey entering the European Union because we have given more than 10 billion euros to a regime that transforms churches into mosques and I think they have gone over the limit,” he said.

On Friday, a Turkish court annulled a 1934 Cabinet decree that had turned Hagia Sophia into a museum, paving the way for its use again as a mosque after an 85-year hiatus. Before that it had been a mosque for nearly 500 years.

Turkey rejects outside attempts to interfere in its decision on Hagia Sophia, saying they seek to harm its sovereignty.