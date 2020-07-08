Israel's coronavirus cases surpass 32,000 mark

According to the country's official data, the death toll in the country now stands at 342 with four fatalities in the last 24 hours.

The number of coronavirus cases in Israel rose to 32,222 Tuesday as 1,052 more people tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours.

86 PEOPLE ARE IN INTENSIVE CARE

Four more people died from the disease, bringing the total number of fatalities to 342, according to the country's Health Ministry.

So far, 18,227 people have recovered from the virus, while 86 people are in intensive care.

Israel's public health director quit on Tuesday amid a spike in new coronavirus cases, saying it had reopened the economy too rapidly and had lost its way in dealing with the pandemic.

Siegal Sadetzki, an epidemiologist, announced her resignation a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet reimposed a series of restrictions, including the closure of bars, gyms and event halls.