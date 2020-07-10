Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian civilian in West Bank

According to the eyewitnesses, the young man was shot while out walking with his friends.

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man in the northern occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said Thursday.

HE DIED DUE TO BLEEDING

“Mustafa Yacoub, 29, was killed after he was shot by Israeli forces in Kufl Hares village near the northern West Bank city of Salfit,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Mustafa was shot in the neck and died of his wounds before arriving at a hospital,” it added.

According to eyewitnesses, Yacoub was killed by Israeli forces in cold blood while out walking with his friends.

Two other Palestinians were reportedly injured by the Israeli army.