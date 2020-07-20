Israeli nurses protest work conditions

The nurses association complains that no further nurses are recruited despite the work pressure in the light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Nurses across Israeli hospitals and clinics on Monday started a strike in protest of their work conditions and work pressure amid the coronavirus outbreak.

JOINT AGREEMENT HAS FAILED

It remains unclear whether the strike will last for one day or more.

Efforts to reach an agreement between the nurses association and the Israeli Finance Ministry over the demands of the nurses have failed.

On Sunday, the Israeli Health Ministry said that 813 nurses have been quarantined for suspicion of coming to contact with coronavirus patients.

Ilana Cohen, head of the Israeli nurses association, said that the shortage in the number of nurses was even prevalent before the virus outbreak, blaming the Finance Ministry for the situation.