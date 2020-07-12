Iraq reopens borders after three-month closure

The Mandali crossing is the third Iraqi border point to be reopened with Iran.

Iraq partially reopened the Mandali border crossing with Iran on Saturday after a 3-month closure due to the pandemic.

The terminal, in the eastern Diyala province, will be operational for two days a week for trade exchange, the Iraqi Border Crossing Authority said in a statement.

BORDER CORRUPTION CAUSED THE COUNTRY IRAQ $10-12 BILLION IN LOSSES

The authority said the crossing reopening was attended by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi. Speaking during the reopening ceremony, al-Kadhimi said his visit to the terminal was a “message to all corrupt people that they would not have a foothold at the border crossings”, according to the statement.

Iraqi lawmakers earlier said that corruption at the Iraqi crossing points causes Iraq $10-12 billion in losses annually.