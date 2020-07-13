Iran: We are no longer bound by restrictions on nuclear program

Under the nuclear deal, Iran was required to restrict its nuclear activities and allow international inspections of its nuclear sites, in return for lifting of economic sanctions.

Iran does not face any “operational restrictions” on its nuclear program, the country’s foreign ministry said on Monday on the 5th anniversary of a landmark nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

"WE ARE MAKING STEADY PROGRESS IN NUCLEAR ENRICHMENT"

Speaking to reporters in Tehran, ministry spokesman Sayed Abbas Mousavi said Iran is making “steady progress” in nuclear enrichment after reducing commitments to the 2015 deal, also known as JCPOA.

Mousavi said Iranian nuclear program was “moving forward” under the aegis of Iran’s atomic energy organization (AEOI) and in accordance with the UN nuclear watchdog (IAEA)’s safeguards commitments and voluntary implementation of the additional protocol.

Tehran was allowed to install only 5,060 centrifuges at its main nuclear facility in Natanz until 2026 and uranium stockpile was also reduced by 98 percent.

However, following the unilateral US withdrawal from the deal in May 2018 and re-imposition of sanctions, Iran gradually began to scale back its commitments under the deal.

In January, Iran announced that it no longer considered itself bound by the restrictions on its nuclear program, moving back to the pre-2015 nuclear enrichment scheme.