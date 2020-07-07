India’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 20,000

Officials said they had reversed a decision to reopen the Taj Mahal, India’s most famous tourist attraction.

India’s death count due to coronavirus crossed 20,000 on Tuesday with 467 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry.

INDIA BECAME WORLD’S THIRD WORST-HIT COUNTRY

Meanwhile, total cases in the country have reached 719,665. Over the past day, 22,252 new cases were reported.

Indian Council for Medical Research has tested more than 10 million samples so far.

The capital Delhi has become the third state to register over 100,000 coronavirus cases in the country after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Maharashtra has over 200,000 cases and Tamil Nadu has over 111,000 cases.