Hungary includes Turkey on safe travel list, minister announces

EU members decided to lift travel restrictions initially for 15 countries, including Canada, Algeria, Tunisia, Serbia, Rwanda, South Korea and Thailand, after a long debate among the member states.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba hold a joint press conference following a meeting in Antalya, Turkey on July 3, 2020.

Hungary has included Turkey in the list of safe countries to travel amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Turkish foreign minister announced on Friday.

SEVERAL COUNTRIES ADDED TURKEY ON THEIR SAFE-TRAVEL LISTS

“Hungarian foreign minister called me and said Turkey is in the list of safe countries and they will not impose 14-day quarantine for Hungarian tourists coming back from Turkey,” Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a joint new conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

Cavusoglu and Dmytro, the first guest minister visiting Turkey’s southern resort city of Antalya since the start of the novel coronavirus, held the news conference following the eighth meeting of Turkey-Ukraine Joint Strategic Planning Group.

The Turkish foreign minister also said that the UK also included Turkey in the list of 59 safe countries for travel. “Countries are announcing Turkey as a safe country, when objective criteria are considered,” he added.