House of Lords could move to York, sources say

York has been identified as a potential new location for the House of Lords.

House of Lords could move to York to establish power hubs across the country.

According to The Times, departments have been given two weeks to submit plans to move a large number of officials from London to hubs around the country.

"OFFICIALS LOOKING TO BUY PROPERTY"

York has been identified as one of the potential sites where senior civil servants could be based, pushing the plans to relocate the House of Lords in the city.

A source told The Times it was pretty serious, with some officials looking to buy property in the area.

“It’s pretty serious,” the source said. “It’s not just the House of Lords. Senior civil servants who are close to decision-making are already looking at Rightmove to see what they can buy for the cost of a terraced house in East Dulwich. And they like it. They are looking at substantial Edwardian villas in Harrogate.”